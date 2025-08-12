Commissioner Quetta for action against illegal Afghan refugees

Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding action against illegal Afghan residents

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding action against illegal Afghan residents.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (R) Mehrullah Badini, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Division Kalimullah, officers of Police, FIA, NADRA, Special Branch, PTA, Home Department and other relevant institutions.

While Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah, Deputy Commissioner Pishin and SP Pishin were present online.

The meeting was briefed that as a result of joint operations of Police, FC and Administration, more than 30000 illegal Afghan residents have been sent back to their homeland so far.

It was further said that the action is being further accelerated through close coordination between all the institutions.

The Commissioner Quetta Division directed that complete data of all illegal refugees and illegal residents and people included in the ACC list be compiled so that the action could be facilitated.

He also instructed to continue the operation on a daily basis, collect records of bank accounts and mobile SIMs of illegal residents and conduct the operation in a peaceful environment by taking local dignitaries and dignitaries into confidence.

He said that special care should be taken of women and children during the operation and all the institutions should formulate a plan of action in consultation with each other that would make the return of illegal residents possible in any case.