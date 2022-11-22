Punjab govt decides to establish Ehsaas Protection Fund for free treatment of deserving patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Chairperson Punjab Ehsaas Program Dr. Sania Nishtar and Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid jointly chaired a meeting regarding Ehsaas Tahafuz programme, here on Tuesday.

It was decided in the meeting to establish Ehsaas Protection Fund under which deserving patients will get free treatment facilities.

On the occasion, Dr. Sania Nishtar said that in case the limit of benefit given under the Sehat Sahulat programme was over or the ID card was not updated, the patient would not be denied treatment, but the treatment would be done from the Ehsaas Protection Fund.

She said that this programme would be implemented by the Punjab Health Department. "In first phase, the Ehsaas Tahafuz programme will be started in all major teaching hospitals of Punjab," she added.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said that it was the first priority of the Punjab government to provide basic health facilities to people. Along with Sehat Sahulat Programme, free treatment facility would be available to deserving patients from Ehsaas Tahafuz programme as well.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid issued instructions to Secretary Health to prepare PC1 of Ehsaas Tahafuz Program as soon as possible.