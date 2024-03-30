Punjab govt focusing on solving problems of people: Azma Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that the Punjab government was focusing on solving the problems of the people of Punjab and in this regard various initiatives had been taken during one month.

While briefing media about the one month performance of the Punjab government here, she said that 6.4 million families were being facilitated under the Ramazan Nigheban package as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

She said that the Punjab government had decided to conduct a survey of poor people in three months. Azma Bukhari said that 90 days target had been given for making neat and clean Punjab and work in this regard was ongoing.

She said, "Maryam Nawaz believes in taking practical measures and not on hollow slogans.

A free wifi project is being started again and the government would provide services at doorsteps.

The Safe Cities Project started by Shehbaz Sharif would now be launched in 18 more districts in Punjab," she added.

She said roads would be constructed in Punjab at a cost of billion of rupees.

Azma Bukhari said that free medicines were available in emergency of all public hospitals across the province, adding that hepatitis patients would get their medicines in their homes.

She said for the first time prices of essential items were reducing in Punjab.

Under the Green Punjab Programme, 1.8 million saplings had been planted in one day across the province, she said and added that a new mechanism was being brought to control prices of essential items.

She said that steps were being taken to solve property-related problems of expats, adding that transfer of property would be made online. Azma said that solar panels would be given to 50,000 electricity consumers purely on merit. She said that the 'Easter' package had been set aside for the Christian community and approval had been given to Kisan Package worth Rs 30 billion.

She further said that in five years Punjab would be totally changed, adding that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N Quaid had a vision to run an underground train.