Open Menu

Punjab Govt Focusing On Solving Problems Of People: Azma Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Punjab govt focusing on solving problems of people: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that the Punjab government was focusing on solving the problems of the people of Punjab and in this regard various initiatives had been taken during one month.

While briefing media about the one month performance of the Punjab government here, she said that 6.4 million families were being facilitated under the Ramazan Nigheban package as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

She said that the Punjab government had decided to conduct a survey of poor people in three months. Azma Bukhari said that 90 days target had been given for making neat and clean Punjab and work in this regard was ongoing.

She said, "Maryam Nawaz believes in taking practical measures and not on hollow slogans.

A free wifi project is being started again and the government would provide services at doorsteps.

The Safe Cities Project started by Shehbaz Sharif would now be launched in 18 more districts in Punjab," she added.

She said roads would be constructed in Punjab at a cost of billion of rupees.

Azma Bukhari said that free medicines were available in emergency of all public hospitals across the province, adding that hepatitis patients would get their medicines in their homes.

She said for the first time prices of essential items were reducing in Punjab.

Under the Green Punjab Programme, 1.8 million saplings had been planted in one day across the province, she said and added that a new mechanism was being brought to control prices of essential items.

She said that steps were being taken to solve property-related problems of expats, adding that transfer of property would be made online. Azma said that solar panels would be given to 50,000 electricity consumers purely on merit. She said that the 'Easter' package had been set aside for the Christian community and approval had been given to Kisan Package worth Rs 30 billion.

She further said that in five years Punjab would be totally changed, adding that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N Quaid had a vision to run an underground train.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Electricity Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Expats Christian Media All Government Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to p ..

Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter

38 minutes ago
 FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

4 hours ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

5 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

6 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

7 hours ago
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

8 hours ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

8 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan