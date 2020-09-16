Punjab govt introducing reforms to change 'Thana culture': Musarrat Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema Wednesday said that the provincial government was working to uproot 'thana culture' by bringing reforms and equipping the police stations with high-modern technology system on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said the reforms were introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police which yielded positive results and became a model police for other provinces.

She regretted that the politics of police stations and courts had inflicted a huge loss on the country in previous two governments, adding, Sindh government should stop criticism as PPP needs to take more solid and practical steps for the betterment of their own ruined police system.

She stresses that in Punjab a modern technology system would be utilized for eradication of crimes and curbing anti-social elements as a number of countries of the world had controlled crimes by using the latest technology.

Musarat Jamshed said Punjab government would take all possible measures for transforming Thana culture.

Revolutionary measures would be taken to redress grievances of the people at police stations with providing the quality training sessions to police officers, she added.

She further said that the setting up of this modern center would bring about a visible change in the traditional culture of police.

She said previous governments used police for achieving their political objectives but now PTI government has been introducing KP police model in Punjab and posting a well-reputed senior police officer to lead the force transparently.

She was hopeful that PTI leadership would not allow its MPs to create hurdles in police work in Punjab.

She said government will change the ever continuing redundant system and will make public-friendly police system.

Cheema said the provincial government had been introducing reforms to change 'thana culture' and provide relief to the complainants.

She said that a law would be uniformed and for all the people without any discrimination, adding, remodeling of old police stations was very significant in empowering people to get their complaints lodged instead of looking for some references to approach police.

PTI-led KP government depoliticized the police and recruited people on merit through the national testing system.

Replying to a question, she said Punjab police and allied departments are working in close coordination to capture those involved in Painful motorway incident.