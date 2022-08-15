UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Is All Out To Ensure Quick Service Delivery: Omer Cheema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022

Punjab govt is all out to ensure quick service delivery: Omer Cheema

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that the provincial government is adopting all possible measures to ensure quick service delivery to the people

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said that change in the Punjab cabinet would help further improve the service delivery.

Cheema said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was taking measures for welfare of people in line with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

