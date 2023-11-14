Open Menu

Punjab Govt Issues Trasfer, Posting Orders Of 13 Senior Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Punjab govt issues trasfer, posting orders of 13 senior officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders of 13 senior officers.

Nabeela Irfan, Additional Secretary sports and Youth Affairs, has been made as OSD (Officer on Special Duty). Farhan Farooq, Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care, has also been transferred.

Farhan Farooq, a Grade-19 officer, has been given the charge of Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs. Additional Secretary Population Taha Hussain has been directed to report to the Secretary Home Department Punjab.

Ahmad Usman Javed has been transferred to the position of Additional Secretary Population Welfare Department, and he will also report to the Secretary Home Department Punjab. Grade-19 officer Azfer Zia has been directed to report to the Secretary Health Department Punjab.

Additional Secretary Finance Department South Punjab, Mian Jamil Ahmed, has been given instructions to report to the Secretary Health Department Punjab.

Muhammad Ejaz Munir, Director Admin Sports and Youth Affairs, has been appointed as Additional Secretary Home Department Punjab, filling a vacant seat.

Oun Abbas Bukhari, MD Children library Complex Lahore, has been directed to report to the Secretary Home Department Punjab. Additional Secretary Information Protection Department Punjab, Noor-ul-Ain Fatima, has been appointed as Additional Secretary Specialized Health Care and Medical education Punjab. Deputy Secretary Home Department Punjab, Zahid Parvez, has been appointed as Additional Secretary Information Protection Punjab.

Additional Secretary Culture Department Punjab, Tariq Ali Basra, has been directed to report to the Secretary Home Department Punjab. Azmat Saleem, waiting for posting, has been appointed as Additional Secretary Culture Department.

More Stories From Pakistan