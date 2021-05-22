Punjab govt releases Rs 3 bn for Nishtar-2, Mother & Childcare Hospital, Nadrabad flyover

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Punjab government has released funds over Rs three billions for ongoing projects of Nishtar 2, Mother & Childcare hospital and Nadrabad flyovers.

This was disclosed in a meeting jointly chaired by Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Aamir Dogar and Senator Aon Abbas Bappy, here on Saturday.

MNAs Ibrahim Khan, Ahmed Hassan Dehr, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi and some other local parliamentarians from Punjab Assembly also joined the meeting.

Dr Akhtar Malik remarked that provision of civic facilities to masses was top priority of the incumbent government. Aamir Dogar also observed that citizens would avail benefits of some more uplift schemes in upcoming budget. Senator Aon Abbas Bappy suggested parliamentarians to constitute special monitoring committees to check uplift work in their respective areas. Makhdoom Zain Qureshi maintained that regular meetings should be held to review pace of the ongoing projects.

MNAs Ahmed Hassan Dehr and Ibrahim Khan stressed to expedite work on the schemes.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad stated that enough funds were available for Nishtar-2. He also informed that Rs 2 billion were released for Nishtar-2 project. Similarly, funds to the tune of Rs 800 million for Nadrabad flyover and Rs 200 million for Mother and Childcare Hospital were also released by the Punjab government.

Overall, the work on 169 schemes of annual development programme was heading forward with rapid pace. So far, Rs 5.23 billions have been spent. Under Social Action Programme-III, 138 uplift schemes are in progress, he stated.

Similarly, under special development package (SDP), they have approved work on another 52 schemes. The Deputy Commissioner also informed that they had initiated 228 projects under SDP in different areas of the district.