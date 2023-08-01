Punjab Govt setting up IT Hub in Rawalpindi to facilitate freelancers: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Tuesday said that the Punjab government was setting up an Information Technology (IT) Hub in Rawalpindi to facilitate the freelancers and provide IT opportunities to the youth of the twin-cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Tuesday said that the Punjab government was setting up an Information Technology (IT) Hub in Rawalpindi to facilitate the freelancers and provide IT opportunities to the youth of the twin-cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Addressing participants of a signing ceremony of the IT Hub, the Chief Secretary said that the hub was being built to facilitate the freelancers.

800 youth would be benefited daily in two shifts in the IT Hub, the Chief Secretary said adding, the freelancers who were doing IT-related work at home would have all the facilities available at the IT Hub.

61 per cent of women were involved in PITB's e-employment programs, the Chief Secretary said and informed that the board was working on several projects related to the IT industry.

Punjab government was working day and night on IT and agriculture industry, the Chief Secretary said adding that Punjab government was working on many advanced projects particularly in agriculture sector.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) here today signed an agreement to set up the first Information Technology Hub in Rawalpindi.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Commissioner Rawalpindi under the supervision of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman accelerated efforts to set up an online freelancer IT hub in Rawalpindi.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta and DG, PITB Board, Sajid Latif signed the agreement.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Chairman Rawalpindi education Board, Muhammad Adnan, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others were present on this occasion.

The Commissioner informed that the administration was working on IT Hub project for the last three months.

The building for the IT hub was ready and the workplaces had also been created, he said.

When the youth would get the workstation and workplace, more employment opportunities would be created, the Commissioner said.

IT hub would generate foreign exchange as well as employment opportunities, the Commissioner added.