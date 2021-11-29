Punjab govt striving to extend best tourism facilities to public

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Monday said the provincial government was striving hard to extend best entertainment and tourism facilities to the people in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Monday said the provincial government was striving hard to extend best entertainment and tourism facilities to the people in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Thal Desert Jeep Rally was a great source of promotion of tourism and entertainment to public in South Punjab.

He said that Thal Desert Jeep Rally was getting more popularity with the each passing day, adding that South Punjab was going to be a very important region for tourism soon.

Successful holding of the 6th Thal Jeep Rally was a great achievement of the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), Mahmood mentioned.

He expressed these views while addressing prize distribution ceremony held here at Faisal Stadium, for the winners of the Rally.

The ceremony was also attended by MPA Niaz Ahmed Khan Gashkori, Secretary Tourism Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Syed Musa Raza, MD TDCP Kulsoom Saqib, Chairman District Council Sardar Umar Khan Gopang, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local social media head Kamran and a large number of racers.

Women athletes including Head Mian Kamran Dhanutar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capt (R) Shah Rukh, former champion of Thal Jeep Rally Mir Nadir Ali Magsi, former Senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed, defending champion Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Tourism Capt (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed said that the Thal Jeep Rally not only provided a wonderful entertainment to the people of the area but also boosted the economic and cultural activities in the area.

He appreciated the district administration, players, media and people for making the rally a success.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that Thal Desert Jeep Rally brought good name to the district and added that along with Muzaffargarh and Layyah, Bhakkar, Jhang, Mianwali and Thal districts of Khushab region should also be included in the Rally in future so that the people of these areas could also get a wonderful facility of entertainment.

He said the successful holding of Thal Jeep Rally was possible due to the hard work of the officers and personnel of the concerned agencies of the district administration.

He also thanked all the sponsors and the media who played their part in making this event a success.

The prizes were distributed among the racers who took position in the event while the sponsors who made the event a success, the district administration officers and media representatives were awarded honorary shields for their excellent coverage.

The ceremony ended with spectacular fireworks.