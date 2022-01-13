UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Ensure Minority Prisoners' Rights: Augustine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Thursday said that the Punjab government was striving for rights of minority prisoners

He said this during a meeting with IGP Prisons here at his office. Prof Ashok Kumar, Prof Kalyan Singh, representatives of religious minorities and officers concerned were also present.

The minister said that the Punjab government was also reviewing "Rule 215 of the Pakistan Prisons, 1978 grant of education remission", which would be beneficial for remission in their conviction period on the basis of their getting an education in prison.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that under the amendments, it could be hoped that Sikh, Christian and Hindu prisoners would be able to get remission in their incarceration period after getting education according to their religions.

