Punjab govt to help ETPB retrieve land from squatters: CS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmad met at Civil Secretariat, here on Monday.

Matters pertaining to retrieve ETPB land from mafia and other issues came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS said that the Punjab government would extend all kinds of support to retrieve ETPB lands from squatters and necessary directions would soon be issued to divisional commissioners in this regard.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmad thanked the Punjab government for assurance of all kinds of administrative support.

Secretary Provincial Law Department Nazir Ahmad Gajana and Secretary Auqaf Department Ejaz Ahmad were also present on the occasion.