Punjab Govt To Release 860 TLP Workers Today

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:26 PM

The Sources say that the Punjab Home department has made it clear that the workers who were facing the cases will not be released while those who were taken into custody to maintain law and order situation could walk free.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2021) The Punjab Home department said that as many as 860 workers of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) would be set free on Tuesday (today).

The Home department, however, made it clear that those workers who were facing cases would not be released.

"The workers who have not been named in any case could walk free," the sources said.

They said that the second meeting of the steering committee was held to decide the release of the TLP workers. The committee was formed after banned TLP and the government reached any agreement on Sunday.

The sources said that in the first phase, the workers who were not directly involved in violence would be set free, pointing out that they were taken into custody to maintain law and order situation.

The government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reached an agreement after hours negotiations on Sunday. Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, the eminent scholar, while addressing a press conference said that a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

He said, “The committee will be led by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi will be the representatives of the TLP,”.

