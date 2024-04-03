Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Emphasizes Patient Care Over Politics
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stressed the importance of prioritizing patient service over political agendas.
During the inaugural ceremony of the Fistula Center and ROP Telemedicine at the Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital here on Wednesday, he assured that the government would address all needs, including human resources, at the hospital promptly, ensuring seamless patient care. He affirmed the government's commitment to transforming Shahdara Teaching Hospital into a tertiary care facility equipped with modern medical amenities.
Member Punjab Assembly Samiullah Khan welcomed the minister's involvement in the hospital's development, highlighting his longstanding dedication to the health sector.
Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the need for improving Shahdara Teaching Hospital, previously neglected. The event also saw visits to the thalassemia ward, where gifts were distributed, further underscoring the focus on patient welfare.
