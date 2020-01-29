Punjab Highway Patrol arrest 77 outlaws in last week

Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 77 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders during operation on the highway during last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 77 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders during operation on the highway during last week.

According to PHP spokesman, the PHP officials recovered 6.557 kg hashish, 357 litters liquor, 7 riffles, 03 guns, 26 pistols, three magazines and 396 bullets from their possession.

The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for legal action.