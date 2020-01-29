UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Highway Patrol Arrest 77 Outlaws In Last Week

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:03 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol arrest 77 outlaws in last week

Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 77 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders during operation on the highway during last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 77 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders during operation on the highway during last week.

According to PHP spokesman, the PHP officials recovered 6.557 kg hashish, 357 litters liquor, 7 riffles, 03 guns, 26 pistols, three magazines and 396 bullets from their possession.

The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for legal action.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Philippine Peso From

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather forecast for city Multan

21 seconds ago

UET organizes 1st Int'l conference on Mechanical E ..

22 seconds ago

Total of 58.5 Bcm of Gas Transported Via Nord Stre ..

24 seconds ago

Missing facilities to be constructed in schools wi ..

26 seconds ago

FIA Gujranwala SI among three shot at, injured

5 minutes ago

Commissioner Nasirabad for redressal of public com ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.