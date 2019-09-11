Punjab Highway Patrol registers 161 cases over traffic rules violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Highway Patrol ( PHP ) registered 161 cases over traffic rules violations during the last week.

PHP sources said the teams seized eight motorcycles for using fake registration number-plates or green number-plates.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol provided 382 general helps to the road commuters and removed 309 temporary encroachments.

The PHP team recovered four children namely Asad, Rizwan, Yasir Mehboob, Hamad Mustafa and reunited them with their parents.

The PHP officials arrested 32 culprits for fixing prohibited gas cylinders.