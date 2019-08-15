UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Reviews Security Of Rallies, Meetings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:16 PM

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat reviews security of rallies, meetings

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat here on Thursday presided over an important meeting in which the security of public rallies and meetings held to observe black day against India was reviewed in detail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat here on Thursday presided over an important meeting in which the security of public rallies and meetings held to observe black day against India was reviewed in detail.

Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, IG Police Arif Nawaz Khan, ACS (Home), Additional IG (Special Branch), Additional IG (CTD) and others attended the meeting.

The meeting appreciated the hard work done by police and district administration for making the best security arrangements on Eid and Independence Day of Pakistan.

Raja Basharat said security of public meetings and rallies should be fully assured and a vigilant eye be kept on anti-social elements. Tight security should be ensured till the last meeting and congregation was not held, he added.

The law minister directed the commissioners and RPOs to ensure availability of drinking water for the participants of public rallies, adding traffic police should also ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Punjab Water Law Minister Traffic Independence Nawaz Khan Best Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Russia Urges Libya's Warring Parties to Resume Pea ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Has to Concluded 'O ..

5 minutes ago

Six EU Nations to Take Migrants from Open Arms Res ..

5 minutes ago

Australia NSW Gov't Chooses Irrigators Over Enviro ..

5 minutes ago

India can orchestrate Pulwama-like drama to strike ..

17 minutes ago

By repealing Article 370 India committed big blund ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.