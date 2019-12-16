UrduPoint.com
Punjab Planning Board Approves 184 Schemes Of Local Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Planning board Bahawalpur met at the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed.

The meeting approved 184 development schemes of local government which will be completed with a cost of Rs 342.87 million.

These schemes include construction of roads, installation of the sewerage system, water supply and repair of the sanitation system.

Out of the approved 184 schemes, 20 were from Bahawalpur Metropolitan Corporation to be completed with a cost of Rs 37.2 million, 05 schemes of tehsil council Bahawalpur costing Rs 10 million, 14 schemes of Hasilpur Municipal Committee costing Rs 20 million, 05 schemes of tehsil council Hasilpur costing Rs 7 million, 07 schemes of Khairpur Tamewali Municipal Committee costing Rs 20 million, 02 schemes of tehsil council Khairpur Tamewali costing Rs 11.

25 million, 13 schemes of Yazman Municipal Committee costing Rs 40.81 million, 31 schemes of tehsil council Yazman costing Rs 46 million, 22 schemes of Ahmadpur East Municipal Committee costing Rs 49.85 million, 44 schemes of tehsil council Ahamdpur East costing Rs 50.66 million and 16 schemes of Uch Sharif Municipal Committee will be completed with a cost of Rs 50 million.

