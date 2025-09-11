Punjab prosecutor general, police discuss reforms in criminal investigations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the implementation of the Provincial Coordination Committee’s agenda and address shortcomings in criminal investigations.

The session was attended by Additional IG (Investigation) Punjab Shehzada Sultan, DIG (Technology) Punjab Mansoor Rana, Deputy Prosecutor General/Director Admin Muhammad Arshad Ali Farooqi, Deputy Prosecutor General Dr. Usman Iqbal, and other senior officials.

The meeting focused on making investigations more comprehensive, legally sound, and result-oriented. The Prosecutor General pointed out recurring flaws in police investigations, including weak evidence collection, technical errors in documentation, and insufficient forensic analysis.

He stressed that such shortcomings often delay trials and allow suspects to go free.

Acknowledging these concerns, Additional IG Sultan assured full cooperation in adopting new procedures. Both sides agreed to form a joint working group of senior prosecutors and police officers to identify key areas of improvement and design a province-wide training program for investigation officers.

Officials termed the collaboration a significant step towards strengthening Punjab’s criminal justice system. They reaffirmed their resolve to work together to ensure timely justice and curb crime across Punjab.