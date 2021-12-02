UrduPoint.com

Punjab Scales Up HIV/Aids Treatment Centers To All Districts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:31 AM

Punjab scales up HIV/Aids treatment centers to all districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the Punjab government set up 36 HIV/Aids centers in all districts of the province.

Speaking as chief guest at the World AIDS Day ceremony organized by the Punjab AIDS Control Programme, the health minister said that at these centers, free counselling, diagnosis and treatment facilities would be provided, adding that so far more than 1.85 million people had been screened for HIV/AIDS.

Dr Yasmin Rashid pledged to achieve HIV/AIDS elimination goals and said that efforts from all stakeholders shall help Punjab stop transmission of new cases. She said that awareness regarding disease was key to the prevention of HIV/AIDS, adding that the spread of disease could be controlled through preventive measures.

She said that the role of civil society and NGOs was also very important for the control of HIV/AIDS.

She said that more than 13,000 patients were getting HIV/AIDS treatment from centers, adding that more than 460,000 TB patients had been screened for HIV/AIDS and over 50,000 bus and truck drivers had been screened through mobile centers and more than 120,000 prisoners were screened as well.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir Khan, Additional Secretary SH&ME Dr Salman Shahid, UNICEF Health Specialist Dr Tahir Manzoor, Walled City Authority officials, Social Workers, NGOs, transgenders and others were present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

World AIDS Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Civil Society Salman Shahid All From Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.