Punjab Sends Two Mobile Health Units To Sindh

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab government Sunday sent two mobile health units to the flood-affected areas of Sindh.

Punjab Health Department dispatched two mobile health units, medical teams and medicines for the flood affectees of Sindh, said a handout issued here. These mobile health units were sent to Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot districts of Sindh.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that Punjab government was standing with the flood-affected people of other provinces including Sindh.

He mentioned that earlier Punjab had sent 296 doctors, nurses, dispensers and nine trucks of medicines to Sindh and Balochistan. The medical commission of the Punjab government had set up medical camps in the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The CM said that Punjab was nicely maintaining and playing the role of an elder brother. He vowed, "We are committed to fulfill the needs of the calamity-stricken people of other provinces. We are serving the flood-affected people of other provinces and will continue to do so."

