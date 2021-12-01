UrduPoint.com

Punjab Set To Launch RED Vaccination Campaign Phase 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phase 2

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Special Secretary Saliha Saeed said that the second phase of reach every door (RED) vaccination campaign in Punjab will be launched from December 01 in all the districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Special Secretary Saliha Saeed said that the second phase of reach every door (RED) vaccination campaign in Punjab will be launched from December 01 in all the districts of Punjab.

She was chairing a meeting with all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Punjab at King Edward Medical University (KEMU), here on Tuesday. All Additional Secretaries, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir and all CEOs were also present.

P&SH Special Secretary reviewed the performance of all CEOs and took a briefing regarding the ongoing situation of coronavirus as well as dengue in the province.

She directed the all CEOs to play a vital role for making the RED vaccination campaign successful, previously 14,000 vaccination centres were set up across the province for phase-1 of RED vaccination campaign, Now all administrations would make arrangements to increase the resources for RED vaccination campaign Phase-2.

She said during the RED campaign Phase-2 priority would be given to the second dose of vaccine.

"Hopefully, by vaccinating maximum people, we will be able to move faster towards normal life," she added.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

19 minutes ago
 SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African ant ..

SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African anti-Covid jab

4 minutes ago
 Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean ..

Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High - UN

4 minutes ago
 Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination ..

Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination for People Over 60 in Country

4 minutes ago
 PML-N always tried to make institutions controvers ..

PML-N always tried to make institutions controversial: Senator Vawda

4 minutes ago
 Moscow, Hanoi Agree to Continue Developing Cyberse ..

Moscow, Hanoi Agree to Continue Developing Cybersecurity Cooperation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.