Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phase 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Special Secretary Saliha Saeed said that the second phase of reach every door (RED) vaccination campaign in Punjab will be launched from December 01 in all the districts of Punjab.

She was chairing a meeting with all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Punjab at King Edward Medical University (KEMU), here on Tuesday. All Additional Secretaries, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir and all CEOs were also present.

P&SH Special Secretary reviewed the performance of all CEOs and took a briefing regarding the ongoing situation of coronavirus as well as dengue in the province.

She directed the all CEOs to play a vital role for making the RED vaccination campaign successful, previously 14,000 vaccination centres were set up across the province for phase-1 of RED vaccination campaign, Now all administrations would make arrangements to increase the resources for RED vaccination campaign Phase-2.

She said during the RED campaign Phase-2 priority would be given to the second dose of vaccine.

"Hopefully, by vaccinating maximum people, we will be able to move faster towards normal life," she added.