Punjab Taking Lead In Investment, Other Sectors: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday said the Punjab province was taking the lead in investment and other sectors by providing facilities under one roof, and increased investment would create new employment opportunities

He said this during a meeting with CEO of Punjab board of Investment and Trade and Secretary Special Economic Zones Authority Jalal Hasan. The CM was presented the Punjab Investment Catalog, 2022 and also briefed about steps to encourage foreign investment.

The CM appreciated the work done by PBIT to compile the catalogue and noted that Punjab was the safest and best province for investors as one window operation had been started for the convenience of investors and the government was facilitating the investors and public at all levels.

He appreciated the performance of PBIT for attracting foreign investment through rapid industrialization and special economic zones.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.

