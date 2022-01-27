Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 competitions concludes

The district level competitions of district Jhelum held under Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 program concluded on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The district level competitions of district Jhelum held under Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 program concluded on Thursday.

According to Director, Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, the competitions were organized successfully in which new talent emerged at district level.

He informed that the district level competitions were held in Jhelum in which more than 400 young artists participated and performed in their respective fields.

Waqar Ahmed said that this time in Punjab Talent Hunt program there was more enthusiasm among the young generation than expectations particularly in the competitions of music, painting, handicrafts, fiction, drama and folk dance. Three judges were appointed for each competition.

Ali Haider, Mohammad Maysar and Dua Zahra won first, second and third positions respectively in the music competition held at Government Graduate College Tahlianwala.

Majida Shabbir came first in the painting competition while Tabassum came second and Maha Gul stood third.

In the short story writing competition, Mubashir Nawaz was awarded first prize, while Mohammad Omar and Mohammad Faizan came second and third respectively.

In the handicraft competition, Maryam Zubair came first, while Mohammad Omar declared second and Ameer Hamza came third.

In the folk dance competitions, Jhula Lal group won the first position while Lajpal group and Awami group won the second and third prizes respectively.

In the theater competitions, Drama Umeed came first, Ilam Da Khazana declared second and Aman succeeded to win third prize.