UrduPoint.com

Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 Competitions Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 competitions concludes

The district level competitions of district Jhelum held under Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 program concluded on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The district level competitions of district Jhelum held under Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 program concluded on Thursday.

According to Director, Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, the competitions were organized successfully in which new talent emerged at district level.

He informed that the district level competitions were held in Jhelum in which more than 400 young artists participated and performed in their respective fields.

Waqar Ahmed said that this time in Punjab Talent Hunt program there was more enthusiasm among the young generation than expectations particularly in the competitions of music, painting, handicrafts, fiction, drama and folk dance. Three judges were appointed for each competition.

Ali Haider, Mohammad Maysar and Dua Zahra won first, second and third positions respectively in the music competition held at Government Graduate College Tahlianwala.

Majida Shabbir came first in the painting competition while Tabassum came second and Maha Gul stood third.

In the short story writing competition, Mubashir Nawaz was awarded first prize, while Mohammad Omar and Mohammad Faizan came second and third respectively.

In the handicraft competition, Maryam Zubair came first, while Mohammad Omar declared second and Ameer Hamza came third.

In the folk dance competitions, Jhula Lal group won the first position while Lajpal group and Awami group won the second and third prizes respectively.

In the theater competitions, Drama Umeed came first, Ilam Da Khazana declared second and Aman succeeded to win third prize.

Related Topics

Music Punjab Young Ilam Jhelum Government

Recent Stories

US Works With Russia in Syria Despite 'Tremendous ..

US Works With Russia in Syria Despite 'Tremendous Differences' - NSC Middle East ..

55 seconds ago
 Commissioner Sukkur transferred by Sindh Governmen ..

Commissioner Sukkur transferred by Sindh Government

58 seconds ago
 National Assembly Education Body urges HEC to stre ..

National Assembly Education Body urges HEC to strengthen int'l, local scholarshi ..

59 seconds ago
 Prime Minister directs for steps for promotion of ..

Prime Minister directs for steps for promotion of tourism

1 minute ago
 PTI Leader Hamza condemns attack on security forc ..

PTI Leader Hamza condemns attack on security forces in Dasht

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews core macro-economic indicators

Meeting reviews core macro-economic indicators

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>