Punjab to be made centre of tourism: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday appreciated the efforts made to conserve the historic heritage of Shalimar Bagh.

He said that Punjab would be made centre for tourism and new tourism spots were being developed to facilitate tourists.

He said this while attending a ceremony as chief guest at Shalimar Bagh which was organized in connection with World Tourism Day by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty Punjab would take lead in tourism.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood speaking on the occasion said that revolutionary reforms had been introduced in tourism sector as per the direction of Usman Buzdar.

He said that in Punjab separate authority would be formed with regard to tourism.

He further said that unfortunately in past tourism was neglected.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM visited different areas of Shalimar Bagh besides witnessing cultural and heritage exhibition.

Usman Buzdar also distributed prizes and appreciation certificates among photographers who took best pictures in heritage competition.

Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Tourism Secretary, TDCP Chairman Sohail Zafar, TDCP MD and others were also present on the occasion.