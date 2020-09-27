UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab To Be Made Centre Of Tourism: Usman Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Punjab to be made centre of tourism: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday appreciated the efforts made to conserve the historic heritage of Shalimar Bagh.

He said that Punjab would be made centre for tourism and new tourism spots were being developed to facilitate tourists.

He said this while attending a ceremony as chief guest at Shalimar Bagh which was organized in connection with World Tourism Day by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty Punjab would take lead in tourism.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood speaking on the occasion said that revolutionary reforms had been introduced in tourism sector as per the direction of Usman Buzdar.

He said that in Punjab separate authority would be formed with regard to tourism.

He further said that unfortunately in past tourism was neglected.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM visited different areas of Shalimar Bagh besides witnessing cultural and heritage exhibition.

Usman Buzdar also distributed prizes and appreciation certificates among photographers who took best pictures in heritage competition.

Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Tourism Secretary, TDCP Chairman Sohail Zafar, TDCP MD and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Lead Bagh Sunday Industry Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s MeznSat set for launch from Russia tomo ..

23 minutes ago

AED17.2 bn investments in bonds by Abu Dhabi-based ..

53 minutes ago

I Commend courage of UAE in achieving peace: Chine ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP provides pre-marital screening certificate i ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Women Peace and Security Training Programme& ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Little Hearts&#039; for Sudan performs 27 ca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.