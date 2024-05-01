Punjab TUT Extends Support To Kyrgyzstan For Advancing Education Quality
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Punjab Tianjin University of Technology has offered support and expertise to Kyrgyzstan
for enhancing quality of education to empower institutions to meet their emerging demands
of modern technological landscape.
The offer of VC Dr Rauf-I-Azam surfaced during a meeting here on Wednesday with Meher Kashif Younis,honorary Consul Kyrgyzstan.
They explored various avenues for educational collaboration between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
The discussions delved into areas of curriculum development, faculty exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and student exchanges.
The VC said potential collaborations hold promise for fostering cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral
ties. He said through educational partnerships, students from both countries could gain
exposure to diverse perspectives, languages, and academic environments.
Meher Kashif said:" The discussions reflect our dedication to advancing technology education and fostering
international cooperation'. 'Through collaborative efforts we aim to create a brighter future for students", he added.
He said Punjab Tianjin University of Technology played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and promoting quality technology education not only within Pakistan but also internationally. He said strategic partnerships will help drive innovation, economic growth, and social development in both Muslim countries By harnessing the power of education and technology, he seeks to empower future generations to address global challenges and contribute meaningfully to society, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP leaders pay tribute to labours on 1st May7 minutes ago
-
CAP marks 16 years of heritage preservation7 minutes ago
-
‘Climate change poses threat to economy’17 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards18 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt takes effective measures for welfare of labours : Sarfraz Bugti27 minutes ago
-
Labor Day- A glowing tribute to workers of Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt of supplying drugs at educational institutes37 minutes ago
-
PPP Senator terms working class backbone of country's development37 minutes ago
-
BISE Nawabshah SSC examination to start from 2 May37 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure availability of wheat at reasonable prices: Minister47 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for torturing youth47 minutes ago
-
Secretary Home pays surprise visit to Central Jail, Borstal Jail57 minutes ago