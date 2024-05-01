Open Menu

Punjab TUT Extends Support To Kyrgyzstan For Advancing Education Quality

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Punjab Tianjin University of Technology has offered support and expertise to Kyrgyzstan

for enhancing quality of education to empower institutions to meet their emerging demands

of modern technological landscape.

The offer of VC Dr Rauf-I-Azam surfaced during a meeting here on Wednesday with Meher Kashif Younis,honorary Consul Kyrgyzstan.

They explored various avenues for educational collaboration between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The discussions delved into areas of curriculum development, faculty exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and student exchanges.

The VC said potential collaborations hold promise for fostering cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral

ties. He said through educational partnerships, students from both countries could gain

exposure to diverse perspectives, languages, and academic environments.

Meher Kashif said:" The discussions reflect our dedication to advancing technology education and fostering

international cooperation'. 'Through collaborative efforts we aim to create a brighter future for students", he added.

He said Punjab Tianjin University of Technology played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and promoting quality technology education not only within Pakistan but also internationally. He said strategic partnerships will help drive innovation, economic growth, and social development in both Muslim countries By harnessing the power of education and technology, he seeks to empower future generations to address global challenges and contribute meaningfully to society, he concluded.

