Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) on Friday awarded PhD degrees to its five scholars in different subjects after approval of thesis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab University (PU) on Friday awarded PhD degrees to its five scholars in different subjects after approval of thesis.

According to spokesperson, Muhammad Ghous was awarded degree in the subject of Geo-environmental Conservation and Sustainable Development after approval of his thesis entitled 'Evaluation of Ecotourism Potential for The Sustainable Development of Salt Range Wetlands Punjab Pakistan'.

Shabana Asgher in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effect of eHealth Literacy and Socio-demographic Factors on Accessibility, Perceived Trust and Usages of Online Health Information among Pakistani Females', Sapna Mumtaz in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled 'Role of Media in Democracy: A Study of Students of Public Sector Universities in Pakistan (2013-2020)', Samra Bashir in the subject of education after approval of her thesis 'Effect of Peace Education on Prospective Teachers' Knowledge and Attitude: UNESCO's Framework Perspective' and Sumbal Tariq was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled 'Role of Benazir Bhutto and Margaret Thatcher as Prime Ministers: A Comparative Analysis'.

