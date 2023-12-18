Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood marks ‘World Fisheries Day’

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that awareness is needed to benefit the market by highlighting the importance of white meat, for which industry and academia should work together

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that awareness is needed to benefit the market by highlighting the importance of white meat, for which industry and academia should work together.

He was addressing a special event organized by PU Institute of Zoology on the occasion of World Fisheries Day. On this occasion Director General Fisheries Department Punjab Dr Sikandar Hayat, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Agricultural Research board (PARB) Dr. Abid Mehmood, Chief Executive Officer Thai Union Group Nabeel Akhtar Chaudhry, Dean Faculty of Business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr. Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Director Institute of Zoology Prof Dr Nabila Ruhi, Prof Dr. Noor Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that such research work is being promoted which will benefit the country and the nation. He advised the students to learn from the internship and play a role in the practical field. He appreciated the role of the Institute of Zoology in improving the ranking of PU. He said that all possible support will be provided for the establishment of the fisheries department in PU.

Dr. Abid Mahmood said that the environment is favorable for fish breeding in Pakistan.

He said that the best feeds can breed good fish. He said that students should come to their own business instead of taking jobs.

Dr. Sikandar Hayat said that he will continue to cooperate to promote fish farming in the country so that to bring stability in the country's economy.

Dr. Noor Khan said that research work is being done for the development of fish farming in Pakistan. He said that there is no shortage of resources in the country; benefits can be gained by using them properly. He said that the purpose of organizing the program was to provide awareness about fish farming to the students. He highlighted the importance of fish to meet the shortage of meat in the market. He thanked PARB for providing funds for the project. Nabeel Akhtar Chaudhry emphasized the need for the industry, academia and fisheries department to work together to increase fish breeding. He said that applied research in national universities is the most important need of the hour. He said that the blue economy can play a very important role in the country's economy.

Thanking the participants, Dr Ruhi said that the Institute of Zoology will continue to take steps for the development of wildlife, fly breeding and fish farming.

Earlier, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood led an awareness walk about fisheries.