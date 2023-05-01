UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PWF highlights to improve working condition of workers: Yaseen

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :General Secretary Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen on Monday said on the International Labour Day, the Pakistan Workers Federation was highlighting the importance of protecting the rights and improving the working conditions of laborers in Pakistan.

In a stamen, he said, "Our workers are the backbone of country's economy and playing their role for progress and development. Many of them facing numerous challenges such as low wages, unsafe and unhealthy working conditions, lack of job security, and inadequate access to healthcare and social protection." He said that PWF was a most representative organization of workers and also working for betterment of workers and protects their rights.

It was continuously struggling for organizing informal economy workers and registration of workers in EOBI and Social security, he added.

Muhammad Yaseen said that PWF believed on negotiation and resolve the workers issues through social dialogue.

He urged the international community to support Pakistan's efforts to improve the working conditions and rights of workers.

He said let us remember the struggles and sacrifices of our fellow workers who fought for workers' rights and social justice, adding we should stand in solidarity with one another and continue their legacy by fighting for the rights of workers in Pakistan.

He wished all workers in Pakistan a happy International Labour Day.

