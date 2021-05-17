UrduPoint.com
Qadir Khan Mandokhail Takes Oath As MNA

Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The newly elected Member of the National Assembly Qadir Khan Mandokhail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday took oath.

Speaker Asad Qaisar administered oath to the MNA, who later signed roll of members as required by the rules.

Mandokhail was elected as MNA in the NA-249 Karachi by-election held on April 29.

