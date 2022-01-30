UrduPoint.com

Qaim Ali Shah Handed Over A Cheque Of Rs 5 Mln To Khairpur Press Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Qaim Ali Shah handed over a cheque of Rs 5 mln to Khairpur Press Club

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah Sunday handed over a financial grant cheque of Rs 5 million to Khairpur Press Club, acknowledging the sacrifices rendered by the journalists from Karachi to Kashmore.

On the special directives of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government had sanctioned a financial grant of Rs 5 million to Khairpur Press Club. Qaim Ali Shah on Sunday, behalf of PPP Chairman handed over the cheque to President Khairpur Press Club Khan Muhammad Manganhar. Addressing the journalists, former provincial chief said the journalist from Karachi to Kashmor sacrificing their lives in the line of duty.

He said contribution of the journalists for restoration of the democracy would neverbe forgotten.

