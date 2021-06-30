Qandeel School admissions opened, offering free education facilities, monthly stipend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pindi region's first educational institute for visually impaired children has opened admissions for completely and partially blind children where almost all facilities are for free with a monthly stipend for the students.

The Government Qandeel Secondary School is established in the largest Kalyan Das Hindu temple of the garrison city that offers numerous facilities for free with quality education, Pervaiz Akhter Principal Qandeel Secondary School told APP while announcing that admissions were opened for visually impaired children.

Akhter said the people bearing visually impaired wards were requested and encouraged to send their children to Qandeel School to acquire education.

He said the school was for boys as a separate school for girls was established in Shamsabad.

The Principal informed that the School offered free education, books, uniform, school transport, hostel, food, vocational training, low vision facility with magnifying glasses for partially blind children, recreational tours, sports facilities along with mobility and orientation facility.

Moreover, there was modern scientific method of teaching, computer labs, highly qualified teaching staff in the School, he said, adding, the students were also paid a monthly stipend of Rs 800.

He added that a free psychological assessment of the students was also offered at the Qandeel School whereas exercise machines for physical health of the students were also available at the School.

Pervaiz Akhter told that children of four to nine years of age were eligible to apply for admission in the School.

There were spacious class rooms with a conducive environment for students to acquire education and extra curricular skills, he added.

The Qandeel Secondary School has a very vibrant alumni fraternity as its students are serving in various public and private departments particularly the prestigious education department and civil service of the country.

He urged the parents to avail this opportunity and get their children equipped with education and skills without spending a penny under a secure and friendly environment. The interested parents can contact the Principal at 03004286879 and 0515550465.

