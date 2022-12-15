Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022 referred to standing committee for deliberation

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday referred the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid a protest of lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday referred the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid a protest of lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan moved the bill further to amend the Qanun-e-Shahadat, 1984 (The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022) in the House.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that "an opinion upon a point of foreign law, or of science, or art, or as to identity of hand-writing or finger impressions, or as to authenticity and integrity of electronic documents made by or through an information system the opinions upon that point of persons specially skilled in such foreign law, science or art, or in questions as to identify of hand writing or finger impressions or as to the functioning, specifications, programming and operation of information systems, are as relevant facts, however, through proposed amendment the bomb disposal will be included".

Meanwhile, State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on behalf of Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar laid before the Senate a copy of the Money Bill, the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.

The minister also moved that the Senate may make recommendations, if any, to the National Assembly on the Money Bill, the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.

The chairman said," this is a proposal to make recommendations on the money bill that Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 may be submitted by the members of the Senate Secretariat by Monday (December 19) not later than 12 noon. No proposal will be entertained after the time. The recommendations should be with reference to the Money Bill".