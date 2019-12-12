UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasim Suri Inaugurates His Public Office In Quetta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:40 PM

Qasim Suri inaugurates his public Office in Quetta

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday inaugurated his public relation office at Civil Secretariat in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday inaugurated his public relation office at Civil Secretariat in Quetta.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak, Syed Zahoor Agha, Abdul Bari Bareech, Malik Ghafar Kakar, Ayub Treen Advocate, Dawood Panezai, Asif Treen, Jaffar Khan and other citizen were present on the occasion.

Qasim Khan Suri said the establishment of public office was objective to address public problems in comprehensive manner by provision of platform where people will have ability to contact bureaucracy and nominated representatives to solve problems without hindrances.

The doors of the office will always be open for Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf workers and citizens across Balochistan including Quetta after its inauguration, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Bari

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

53 minutes ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

1 hour ago

AJK president lauds Malaysia's principled stance o ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.