Qasim Suri inaugurates his public Office in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday inaugurated his public relation office at Civil Secretariat in Quetta

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak, Syed Zahoor Agha, Abdul Bari Bareech, Malik Ghafar Kakar, Ayub Treen Advocate, Dawood Panezai, Asif Treen, Jaffar Khan and other citizen were present on the occasion.

Qasim Khan Suri said the establishment of public office was objective to address public problems in comprehensive manner by provision of platform where people will have ability to contact bureaucracy and nominated representatives to solve problems without hindrances.

The doors of the office will always be open for Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf workers and citizens across Balochistan including Quetta after its inauguration, he said.