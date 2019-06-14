UrduPoint.com
QAT To Observe First Death Anniversary Of Rasool Bux Palijo On June 15

Muhammad Irfan 6 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 02:52 PM

QAT to observe first death anniversary of Rasool Bux Palijo on June 15

The Quomi Awami Tehreek will observe the first death anniversary of eminent politician and scholar Rasool Bux Palijo on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Quomi Awami Tehreek will observe the first death anniversary of eminent politician and scholar Rasool Bux Palijo on Saturday.

In connection with the death anniversary of Rasool Bux Palijo, a commemorative meeting will be held tomorrow afternoon at Karachi Arts Council, the QAT spokesman informed here on Wednesday.

The spokesman informed that commemorative meeting will be presided over by the President QAT Ayaz Latif Palijo which will be addressed by eminent scholars, writers, poets, actors, politicians, journalists and members of the civil society including Amar Jalil, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Ex-Senator Yousuf Shaheen, Dastagir Bhatti, Justice (Retd) Wajihuddin, Aijaz Mangi, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Bedal Masroor, Sarwar Bari, Farzana Bari, Mustafa Qureshi, Salahuddin Tunio, Karamat Ali, Hussain Haroon, Fahmida Hussain and Khuda Dino Shah.

