Qatar Inks 10-Year Deal With Pakistan to Supply 3Mln Tons of LNG Per Year - State Company

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Qatar's state-owned petroleum company, Qatar Petroleum, on Friday announced signing an agreement with its Pakistani counterpart to supply three million tons of liquefied natural gas per annum to Islamabad for ten years.

"Qatar Petroleum entered into a new long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) for the supply of up to 3 million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Under the 10-year agreement, LNG deliveries to Pakistan's world-class receiving terminals will commence in 2022 and continue until the end of 2031," the company said in a statement.

This is the second such deal between the two countries. In 2016, the sides made a similar long-term deal for 3.75 million tons of LNG a year to Pakistan.