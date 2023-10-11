Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalism, progress through indigenization

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces, Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here at Air Headquarters on Wednesday and praised the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces, Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here at Air Headquarters on Wednesday and praised the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization.

The Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces led a high-level delegation and met the Air Chief whereas evolving regional security and geo-strategic environment, avenues of defence cooperation in the field of technology sharing and development alongside key areas of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him a guard of honour following which he was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force.

Later, the visiting dignitary called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office. During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared the broad contours of his vision concerning PAF’s modernization drive to further augment current operational capability necessitated in contemporary hybrid warfare, especially in Artificial Intelligence, Niche technologies, Cyber and Space domains.

He also discussed about various ongoing projects of Pakistan Air Force's operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare. Appreciating the participation of the Qatar Air Force contingent in Exercise Indus Shield at an operational air base of PAF, the Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy historic and unprecedented brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation and training domains.

The Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces appreciated the dynamic efforts of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in steering PAF towards modernization. Both sides concurred to further optimize the existing military ties between the two countries, with a specific focus on advanced tactical training, emerging technologies and strengthening operational competencies especially in the spheres of electronic warfare and cyber technology.

The dignitaries also discussed the potential for joint military exercises and exchange programs with an aim to facilitate the exchange of expertise, enhancing interoperability and fostering closer ties between the Air Forces of both brotherly countries. The Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces also visited different installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, including PAF's National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre (NIIAOC) and PAF's Cyber Command.

The meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff, PAF and Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces, serves as a testament to the commitment between the Armed Forces of both countries in working together to address common challenges and the willingness to further strengthen their bilateral ties in the realms of defence and military cooperation.