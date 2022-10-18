QAU Alumni shows serious concerns on further possession of university land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The alumni of Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) has shown reservations on further possession of QAU land under the Barakahu Bypass Project which has been started on QAU land.

The core committee of QAU Alumni Association, in its emergent meeting, held on Tuesday, pointed out that QAU being a prestigious higher education institution, has been ranked continuously among the top 500 higher education institutions by Times Higher Education and other reputed global ranking agencies.

Therefore, the government should declare it flagship institution through provision of required financial resources and resolving long pending land encroachment issue.

The Alumni added that QAU's precious land is being further possessed without taking the concerned stakeholders on board and demanded to resolve the university's land issue.

The core committee decided that like the previous occasions, the alumni would protect the precious land of alma mater as important stakeholder and no compromise would be made in this regard.

They vowed to play an effective and an important role as part of Joint Action Committees.

They fully supported the principled and justified demands of Joint Action Committee including demarcation of 1,709 acres QAU land, issuance of redesigned map of QAU land and completion of boundary wall of QAU land by CDA. All these demands have already been conveyed to the QAU Syndicate .

The alumni, across the globe, would continue to monitor the situation closely and will protect the land of its alma mater.

They hoped that the working group, formed by University Syndicate, would immediately address the genuine concerns raised by the Joint Action Committee, Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad.