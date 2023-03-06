UrduPoint.com

Qavi Khan Demise, Great Loss For Showbiz: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 01:01 AM

Qavi Khan demise, great loss for showbiz: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Qavi Khan.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

She said the demise of Qavi Khan was a great loss to the industry. He was not only a good actor but also a thorough gentleman.

His acting skills were not only appreciated within Pakistan but also across the globe, she said, adding his blockbuster drama Andhera Ujala received an overwhelming response from across the world.

Marriyum said Qavi Khan continued to give performances till his last days. He had not only loved his profession but also a patriot.

