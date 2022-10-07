Quack booked, clinic sealed:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :A quack was booked while clinic was sealed in a crackdown launched by health department here on Friday.

According to the official sources, a team headed by deputy district officer health Muhammad Irfan conducted raids at various localities including Company bagh,block 3 and block 4 and sealed a fake dental clinic and got registered a case against the quack Muhammmad Asghar.