Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Contribution at the fullest potential and dedication help achieve the big goals in life was proved in letter and spirit by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

These views were expressed by people belonging different walks of life in their comments to APP on the occasion of death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam on Friday.

In her comments Member of Sindh Assembly, Mangla Sharma quoted the comments of Quaid-e-Azam that "You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place or worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed -- that has nothing to do with the business of the State." She said that we got this homeland "Pakistan" after great sacrifices and should give value to this independent country, where we live freely.

The MPA of MQM-Pakistan said that lessons about our national heroes should be incorporated in our educational curriculum, especially at school level.

Talking to APP, Secretary General of Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan Sagheer Ali Siddiqi said that Quaid-e-Azam inspired the entire Globe through his charismatic and visionary leadership.

He said that our great leader Quaid-e-Azam led the struggle that resulted in the creation of an independent country for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent.

Saghir called upon the countrymen to reaffirm on this day that we will devote our energies in individual and collective capacities for the betterment of Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He termed following the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline as the best way to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

It is pertinent to share here that Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah breathed his last on September 11, 1948, after losing a battle to tuberculosis.