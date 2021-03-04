Quaid-I-Azam University continues to improve global rankings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) has significantly improved its ranking in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.

According to details, QAU has ranked 259th in Natural Sciences field with an overall score of 68.4.

The subject of Mathematics ranked 201-250, Physics 201-250, Chemistry 301-305 and Computer Sciences ranked 351-400.

In Life Sciences and Medicine the subject of Pharmacy ranked 151-200, Agriculture & Forestry ranked 201-250, Environmental Sciences 301-350 and Biological Sciences ranked 401-450. In Social and Management Sciences, subject of Economics ranked 401-500 while business and Management Sciences ranked 451-500.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-I-Azam University congratulated the faculty, students, staff and alumni on this remarkable achievement.

"Being recognized by the prestigious QS World University Rankings is a testament to our strong academic performance and excellent research output. Steps that have been taken recently by administration, will further improve university's position in the international rankings." said the VC.

He said by recruiting the fine faculty, developing necessary infrastructure and establishing new offices to satisfy the on-campus student needs have transformed the campus.

New collaborations and strategic alliance with different academic and research institutions have been established and research standards have significantly improved.

It is worth mentioning that since last two years, despite financial deficit, QAU has improved its position in all the top ranking agencies.