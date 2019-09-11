(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed here on Wednesday.

Special sittings were arranged and prayers were held for Quaid-e-Azam and the Muslims who laid down their lives for Pakistan while struggling for an independent homeland.

The speakers paid the best tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and hailed his services for the cause of Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony in Jinnah Colony, Chairman All Pakistan National Muslim League Chaudhry Amjad Ali Warraich said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great personality who got a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-continent.

He added that the nation must work for the accomplishment of his dreams.

Meanwhile, a sitting was also held at Noor Muhammad Ansari Industrial school Ghulam Muhammad Abad where Chief Patron Ansari Welfare Society Haji Bilal Noor Ansari addressed and said: "We must forge unity to achieve our ultimate objective of progress and prosperity."