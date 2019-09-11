UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid's Death Anniversary Observed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:43 PM

Quaid's death anniversary observed in Faisalabad

The death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed here on Wednesday.

Special sittings were arranged and prayers were held for Quaid-e-Azam and the Muslims who laid down their lives for Pakistan while struggling for an independent homeland.

The speakers paid the best tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and hailed his services for the cause of Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony in Jinnah Colony, Chairman All Pakistan National Muslim League Chaudhry Amjad Ali Warraich said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great personality who got a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-continent.

He added that the nation must work for the accomplishment of his dreams.

Meanwhile, a sitting was also held at Noor Muhammad Ansari Industrial school Ghulam Muhammad Abad where Chief Patron Ansari Welfare Society Haji Bilal Noor Ansari addressed and said: "We must forge unity to achieve our ultimate objective of progress and prosperity."

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Amjad Ali Muslim All Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Monsoon plantation in full swing under "Har bashar ..

3 minutes ago

PCJCCI for establishment of Pak-China Technology U ..

3 minutes ago

Sports bodies to be charged for using sports facil ..

3 minutes ago

Citrus growers demand Rs 1,200/40kg citrus rate

3 minutes ago

Bagging medals at international junior level, a po ..

9 minutes ago

Health dept rejects reports about dengue outbreak

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.