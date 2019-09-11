Quaid's Death Anniversary Observed In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:43 PM
The death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed here on Wednesday
Special sittings were arranged and prayers were held for Quaid-e-Azam and the Muslims who laid down their lives for Pakistan while struggling for an independent homeland.
The speakers paid the best tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and hailed his services for the cause of Pakistan.
Speaking at a ceremony in Jinnah Colony, Chairman All Pakistan National Muslim League Chaudhry Amjad Ali Warraich said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great personality who got a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-continent.
He added that the nation must work for the accomplishment of his dreams.
Meanwhile, a sitting was also held at Noor Muhammad Ansari Industrial school Ghulam Muhammad Abad where Chief Patron Ansari Welfare Society Haji Bilal Noor Ansari addressed and said: "We must forge unity to achieve our ultimate objective of progress and prosperity."