Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of people, employees of Balochistan

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said he would take steps to give rights to the people including employees in the future as well as in the past

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said he would take steps to give rights to the people including employees in the future as well as in the past.

He expressed these views while he addressing the function of employees honor organized by staffs of Assembly here.

The Speaker said the rights of the employees have been given to them saying he has always taken care of the rights of the employees.

He said he has supported the employees before and would continue to support them. On this occasion, the employees of the progressive Balochistan Assembly wore traditional turbans to the Speaker Balochistan Assembly.

Earlier, Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was warmly welcomed by the employees on upon his arrival in the Assembly while the employees also danced to the beat of drums.