Quetta police mull over suspending certain towers' services during Chehlum

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :DIG Operations Quetta Police Azfar Mahsar on Monday said that in view of the public difficulties and concerns, the authorities were mulling over suspending the cellular services of certain towers instead of suspending services in the entire city during Chehlum of Karbala Martyrs.

He was addressing a coordination committee meeting regarding Chehlum of Karbala Martyrs at CCPO office. Scholars from various schools of thoughts, officials of law enforcement agencies and representatives of trade organizations and civil society attended the meeting.

The DIG said coordinated security measures had been taken for peaceful conduct of the gatherings of Martyrs of Karbala.

He urged the scholars of all jurisprudence to play their role in maintaining peace and harmony in the province.

"All-out efforts will be made to ensure that the processions of Chehlam end peacefully." He said that closure of the targeted towers of mobile signals on the day of Chehlum would be recommended so that the daily routines of the people would not affect.

Earlier, religious scholars, representatives of trade and civil society, while appreciating the ongoing police operations and efforts to curb drugs and to maintain peace and harmony, assured their full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies and district administration.