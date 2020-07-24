UrduPoint.com
Quetta To Get More Sports Complexes

Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:08 PM

Quetta is bracing to get six more international level sports complexes and stadium to provide world class playing facilities to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Quetta is bracing to get six more international level sports complexes and stadium to provide world class playing facilities to the masses.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government Friday said that six new sports complexes with huge gymnasium, all indoor sports, squash, cricket nets, dedicated walking track and others facilities would be established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.

He said that the government had allocated Rs 600 million for the construction of playgrounds in the Quetta city, adding that work on construction of playgrounds was in final stages.

He added that the government has been working for timely completion of sports complexes and stadiums in every district of the province, adding that the project would be completed in near feature.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate funds for improving the sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

To promote sports activities at college level, he added that the government was also working to set up indoor sports complexes in colleges of the province so that the students could participate in co-curricular activities.

He said the government was encouraging girls to actively participate in sports activities to exhibit their abilities to the world, adding that they were supporting the youth of Balochistan.

He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

Balochistan government has announced to initiate work on various development projects in the province during current fiscal year. He said we were working to appoint a large number of staff in the sports department of the province to teach and guide the sports men.

