Qureshi, British House Of Common Committee Chairmen Discuss Situation In Afghanistan

Tue 28th September 2021

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The chairmen of committees of defence and foreign affairs of the British House of Commons Monday here met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

During meeting with the chairman of Select Committee of Foreign Affairs Tom Tugendhat and chairman of Defence Committee Tobias Ellwood, Qureshi said Pakistan and Britain had harmony of thought on Afghanistan and both countries wanted peace in the country.

He said the international community should not leave Afghanistan alone and take steps to lift Afghans out of the humanitarian crisis.

He was of the view that instability in Afghanistan would create different issues including the influx of refugees. "We have to be realistic on Afghanistan." The foreign minister informed the chairmen about the ongoing atrocities of Indian occupation forces, siege of the Kashmiris and worsening human rights situation.

He told that Pakistan had issued a 131 page dossier on the ongoing oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, adding in the dossier there was irrefutable evidence of war crimes of Indian officers.

"We have put before the world solid evidence so it can judge for itself." Discussing the relations of Pakistan and Britain, the minister said the two countries were friends and close partners.

Time had come to take forward the present strategic partnership to the next level, he asserted.

He said the government intended to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Britain in a befitting manner.

He underlined the need for utilizing the services of 1.6 million Pakistanis living in Britain for expanding relations between Pakistan and Britain.

