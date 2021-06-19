UrduPoint.com
Qureshi, Kyrgyz Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations In Diverse Areas

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Qureshi, Kyrgyz counterpart discuss bilateral relations in diverse areas

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a bilateral meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a bilateral meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi spoke highly of the historical relations between the two countries and their deep cultural linkages.

The two sides reviewed bilateral ties in diverse areas including political, economic, commercial, defence and security.

Issues relating to the welfare of Pakistani students and the expatriate community were also discussed.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at their ongoing collaboration at various regional and international fora.

The foreign minister elaborated Pakistan's efforts for enhanced engagement with Central Asian countries to build a result-oriented, sustainable and long-term partnership through its "Vision Central Asia" policy.

He also highlighted the aspect of regional connectivity and integration as its important components and underlined shortest access to the sea for Central Asian states through Gawadar and Karachi ports.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact to further strengthen joint efforts for enhanced cooperation in all spheres of common interest.

