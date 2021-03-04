UrduPoint.com
Qureshi, Norwegian FM Discuss Bilateral, Regional Matters

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephonic call with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide on Thursday held discussions on bilateral, regional and international matters including Afghanistan and COVID-19 situation.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade, investment and clean energy.

  Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the growing business relations between Pakistan and Norway and expressed satisfaction at Norwegian investment in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister of Norway appreciated the role of Government of Pakistan in facilitating the signing of solar power project between Scatec and Nizam Energy.

She also lauded the constructive role of Norwegians of Pakistani origin in the economic development of Norway.

  On Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that there was no military solution to the conflict.

He briefed his Norwegian counterpart on Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would seize this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

  Pakistan highly values its relations with Norway which is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas in Europe.

The telephone call between the two Foreign Ministers was part of the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides.

