Qureshi offers fateha for deceased PTI leader of AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday visited the residence of PTI leader and Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and extended condolences over the death of his uncle Saghir Chughtai.

Qureshi offered fateha for the soul of Saghir Chughtai, who was also the nominee of PTI for LA-22 constituency of Azad Kashmir.

Central Deputy Secretary Information PTI Tauseef Abbasi was also present.