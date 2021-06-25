UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Offers Fateha For Deceased PTI Leader Of AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Qureshi offers fateha for deceased PTI leader of AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday visited the residence of PTI leader and Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and extended condolences over the death of his uncle Saghir Chughtai.

Qureshi offered fateha for the soul of Saghir Chughtai, who was also the nominee of PTI for LA-22 constituency of Azad Kashmir.

Central Deputy Secretary Information PTI Tauseef Abbasi was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Asad Umar warns of 4th wave of COVID-19 in the cou ..

22 minutes ago

PFA destroys 950 liters adulterated milk, impose f ..

6 minutes ago

Indian troops launch violent CASO in Shopian

6 minutes ago

Sapega's Interests to Be Protected Via Diplomatic ..

6 minutes ago

Senate refers 18 bills to standing committees conc ..

6 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather likely in Karachi on Saturda ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.