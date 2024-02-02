Open Menu

QWP Chairman Calls For Fair Elections To Address Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao emphasized the importance of ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections to address the challenges facing the country

Speaking at a gathering Charsadda district, he highlighted various issues such as inflation, poverty, law and order concerns, and unemployment.

He stressed that whichever political party comes to power must focus on revitalizing the economy and promoting development.

He lamented that political instability and high inflation have hindered the country's progress and urged political forces to unite for political and economic stability.

He expressed dismay over the neglect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that the province has been left behind in development due to previous governments neglecting its rights.

He criticized the excessive load shedding of electricity and gas in KP despite the province's self-sufficiency in these resources, promising to fight for the province's rights.

Sherpao assured that the QWP would fulfil its promises and work tirelessly for the development and welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its residents, regardless of political affiliations. He urged voters to scrutinize candidates' track records before casting their votes.

